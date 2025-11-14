SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Acquired by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,300 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 5.4% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $46,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,908,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,624 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 144,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

