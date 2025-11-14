Mittelman Wealth Management Sells 10,492 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Mittelman Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 15.4% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,955,000 after buying an additional 149,645 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $366,524,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $143.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.40.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

