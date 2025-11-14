Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy” Rating

Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays set a $132.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $99.22 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

