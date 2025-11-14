Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,142 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,547,000 after purchasing an additional 480,559 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

