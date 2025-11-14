King Wealth Management Group Has $5.80 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of King Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,377,000 after buying an additional 221,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,973,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,293 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $877,468,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $414.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.70 and its 200-day moving average is $424.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

