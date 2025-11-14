Mittelman Wealth Management Buys 999 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Mittelman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 499,981 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,102,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,063,000 after buying an additional 243,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $368.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $377.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.