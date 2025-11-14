Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 12,894 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $56.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

