Phoenix Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $699,000. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 19,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 75.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 6,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $173.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

