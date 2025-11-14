Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 793224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Via Transportation to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 price target on Via Transportation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology.

