Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.08 and traded as low as C$18.52. Canada Goose shares last traded at C$18.89, with a volume of 150,008 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$272.60 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.6222664 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

