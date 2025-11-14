Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and traded as low as $31.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 14,020 shares traded.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

