Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Down 9.3% – Time to Sell?

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 592 and last traded at GBX 593. Approximately 637,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,191,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 696 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 645 target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 820 to GBX 736 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 686.20.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lancashire

Lancashire Trading Down 2.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 33.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 651.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 616.95.

In related news, insider Philip Broadley purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 637 per share, with a total value of £29,939. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.