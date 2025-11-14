Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $279.61 and last traded at $267.35, with a volume of 2659113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after buying an additional 63,244 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,369.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,995,000 after acquiring an additional 999,454 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 107,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,351,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

