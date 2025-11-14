Prospect Financial Services LLC Sells 3,690 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Prospect Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 179,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 89,365 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $644,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 115.9% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

