Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $941,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Rollins by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,169.5% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Rollins Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.