Islay Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after acquiring an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,644,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $675.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $671.14 and its 200-day moving average is $634.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.