Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 48.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 48.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,420,000 after purchasing an additional 396,565 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

