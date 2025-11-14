Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,625 Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $329,727,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 37.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,869,000 after buying an additional 570,441 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $134,790,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,136,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 79.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 572,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after buying an additional 253,163 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $4,654,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,074,304.81. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the sale, the director owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,240,400. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $324.69 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $342.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

