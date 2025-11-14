Analyzing Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) & New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI)

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI – Get Free Report) and Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for New Era Energy & Digital and Martello Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get New Era Energy & Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Era Energy & Digital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Martello Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares New Era Energy & Digital and Martello Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Era Energy & Digital -2,607.30% N/A -178.54% Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

21.9% of New Era Energy & Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of New Era Energy & Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New Era Energy & Digital and Martello Technologies Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Era Energy & Digital $530,000.00 207.84 -$13.78 million ($0.62) -6.84 Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A ($1.73) 0.00

Martello Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Era Energy & Digital. New Era Energy & Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martello Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Era Energy & Digital beats Martello Technologies Group on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Era Energy & Digital

(Get Free Report)

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc., operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc. and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. in August 2025. New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. is based in Midland, Texas.

About Martello Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Martello Technologies Group Inc. develops digital experience monitoring solutions in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Modern Workplace Optimization and Mitel. Its products portfolio includes proactive Microsoft 365 monitoring, Microsoft teams call quality analytics, Microsoft active network path analysis, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams advanced troubleshooting, Microsoft 365 ITSM incident workflows, Microsoft Teams performance, Microsoft Teams monitoring, and Microsoft Teams outage and down; and Vantage DX, a performance monitoring solution. The company also provides subscription and perpetual software licenses, hardware, maintenance and support, and training and professional services. Martello Technologies Group Inc. is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Era Energy & Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Era Energy & Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.