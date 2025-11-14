Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $85,183,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 261.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 48,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,164,000 after acquiring an additional 35,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,738.32 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,300.00 and a one year high of $2,400.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,627.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,665.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,945,577.04. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $32,252,997. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

