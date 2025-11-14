17,983 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 211,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 38,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 154,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 85.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,132.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 3,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Melius started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1%

OXY stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

