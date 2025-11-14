Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.9%

Walmart stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average of $99.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,383 shares of company stock worth $15,365,487. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

