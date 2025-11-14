Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,662 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,908,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $63,632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 213.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 243,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,950.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after acquiring an additional 192,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $398.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,700. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.