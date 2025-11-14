Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bailard Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 191.3% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 9,079 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 106,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Melius Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.72.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

