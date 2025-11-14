Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,853 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

