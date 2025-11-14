Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 684.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,312 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,192,000 after purchasing an additional 567,571 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 49,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,779,917.96. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $104.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.18%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

