Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 4,240 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

