Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 4,222 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 53,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,728 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 59.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,295,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 180,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Shares of TFC opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

