Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Holdings Raised by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $245.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.95.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

