Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 1,028 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.70 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

