iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Stock Holdings Increased by Stephenson & Company Inc.

Stephenson & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,505,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,756,000 after buying an additional 456,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,387,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

TIP opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

