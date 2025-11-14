556,521 Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Purchased by Tiff Advisory Services LLC

Tiff Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 556,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000. Roivant Sciences accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Roivant Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,880,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,695,000 after acquiring an additional 365,468 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 506,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,988,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $4,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,504,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,430,270.98. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,428,958 shares of company stock valued at $80,491,638. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

