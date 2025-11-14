Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,683 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

