Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 10,001,898 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $370,272,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,475,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,467 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.3%

NVO opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $112.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.