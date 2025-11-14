Stephenson & Company Inc. Has $203,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Stephenson & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 53,088 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $740,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

