Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) to Issue Dividend of $2.52 on December 5th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.5219 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 481.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $116.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

