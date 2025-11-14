Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 142,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Allianz SE boosted its position in Zoetis by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.26 and a 12-month high of $181.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.73.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

