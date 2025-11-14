L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on December 4th

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 16th.

L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Raphael Lamm bought 31,638 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.12 per share, with a total value of A$98,552.37. Also, insider Mark Landau bought 31,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$98,552.37. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 110,498 shares of company stock valued at $345,948. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

