Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,471,790,000 after buying an additional 148,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,619,489,000 after acquiring an additional 291,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,521,339,000 after purchasing an additional 274,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,387,695,000 after purchasing an additional 243,306 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,734 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $336.00 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $345.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.01. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,594. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

