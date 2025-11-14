SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Holdings Lifted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,774,000 after acquiring an additional 143,786 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 656,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 504,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 0.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

