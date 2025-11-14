GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $6.93 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

