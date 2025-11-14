GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 4.3%
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $6.93 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
