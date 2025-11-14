BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Greef Roderick De Sells 35,417 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Greef Roderick De sold 35,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $926,154.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 454,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,293.15. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Greef Roderick De sold 31,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $789,409.45.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Greef Roderick De sold 33,418 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $864,857.84.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Greef Roderick De sold 37,795 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,031,803.50.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.48 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

