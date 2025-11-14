Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Director Elisha Finney Sells 474 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) Director Elisha Finney sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total transaction of $679,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,840.27. This trade represents a 60.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.5%
MTD opened at $1,411.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,471.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,332.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,245.99.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,406.50.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
