GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GGN opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.31.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
