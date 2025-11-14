GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGN opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.31.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

