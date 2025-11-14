Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) CEO Bernd Brust Buys 157,201 Shares

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) CEO Bernd Brust acquired 157,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $509,331.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,331.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bernd Brust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Bernd Brust bought 93,358 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $299,679.18.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $829.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 12,521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 930,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 315.0% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 3,656,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 2,775,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 319,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRVI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

