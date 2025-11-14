David Lenigas Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) (LON:BTC) Stock

London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) (LON:BTC – Get Free Report) insider David Lenigas acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 350 per share, with a total value of £3,500,000.

London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) Stock Performance

Shares of London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) stock opened at GBX 3.42 on Friday. London Btc Company Limited Npv has a 52 week low of GBX 2.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 65. The company has a market capitalization of £9.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72.

London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) (LON:BTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About London Btc Company Limited Npv (di)

London BTC Company’s (@ldnbtc) primary listing is in London (United Kingdom) on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker BTC and trades in the USA on the US OTCQB under the ticker VINZF. LdnBTC is building up a strategic Bitcoin holding by building a Bitcoin mining company installing miners within hosting facilities throughout the USA and Canada through third-party cryptocurrency mining providers.

