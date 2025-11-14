VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.14, for a total value of $1,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 453,439 shares in the company, valued at $112,516,353.46. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total transaction of $502,540.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $523,080.00.

On Tuesday, October 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.43, for a total transaction of $1,337,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.06, for a total transaction of $528,120.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $1,327,850.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.48, for a total value of $576,960.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.34, for a total value of $1,436,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.87, for a total transaction of $567,740.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $1,416,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.71, for a total transaction of $541,420.00.

VRSN stock opened at $251.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.62 and a 12 month high of $310.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.20.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 112.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $34,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

