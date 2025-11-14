QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Allianz SE grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 56.5% in the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 107,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 13,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 53,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $16,756,000. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $567,709.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,318.64. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $174.50 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.