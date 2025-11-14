Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 930 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $2,717,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 147.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 489,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $114,140,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.51 and its 200 day moving average is $237.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $280.64. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.