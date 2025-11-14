ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) President Vahe Kuzoyan Sells 16,388 Shares of Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,508,187.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vahe Kuzoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 8th, Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,637,980.60.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,690 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,749,278.90.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,504 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $1,779,626.32.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Vahe Kuzoyan sold 3,059 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.04, for a total transaction of $354,966.36.

TTAN opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a PE ratio of -16.48. ServiceTitan Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.58 million. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 26.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTAN. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

